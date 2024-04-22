Shiromani Akali Dal declares candidates on all seats in Punjab, fields Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday (April 22) announced the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Three-time sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will contest for the fourth time on the Bathinda seat while the party has fielded Mohinder Singh KP from Jalandhar.

"Harsimrat Kaur Badal to contest from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh KP to contest from Jalandhar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon to contest from Ludhiana, Sohan Singh Thandal to contest from Hoshiarpur, Nardev Singh Bobby Mann to contest from Ferozepur, Hardeep Singh Butrela to contest from Chandigarh," Badal said during a press conference.

SAD declares candidates on all seats

Earlier, the SAD had announced the names of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in its first list. With the announcement of six new candidates, the party has declared its candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Notably, Akali Dal is contesting the general elections on its own in 2024, for the first time since 1996 as it did not become a part of either BJP-led NDA or the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party had walked out of the NDA in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

​The BJP announced on March 26 that it would go solo in the general elections in Punjab.

SAD's first list of candidates

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on April 13 announced its first list of seven Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab, fielding senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur. The SAD also fielded former minister Anil Joshi from Amritsar, former MLAs N K Sharma and Iqbal Singh Jhunda from Patiala and Sangrur seats respectively, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib and Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot.

All 13 seats of Punjab will go to Lok Sabha polls in the last phase of the seven-phased general elections on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.