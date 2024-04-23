Shraddha Kapoor turns saleswoman for a day, shares clip on Instagram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the talented actresses in Bollywood is also active on social media. She constantly gives updates to her fans through posts and stories daily. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram in which she turned a saleswoman for a day at the Pune store.

Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "10 mein se kitne marks ??? My first bikri @palmonas_official store Pune!!!" In the video, she can be seen welcoming the customers in a casual dress after which she shows the jewellery to the customers.

The purpose behind Shradhha Kapoor becoming a saleswoman is to appreciate the people who do sales work. The actress also said that she made sales worth Rs 10,900 as a saleswoman. Fans took to the comment section to appreciate her for the effort to sell the product. One user wrote, "Wah ... Classy sales girl". Another user wrote, "Itni pyaari salesperson hua toh sari dukhan kharid ne me kya sharam". "Agar 10 Mai se 100 de sakte hai to Mai 100 dunga ji aap ko.. @shraddhakapoorji", wrote the third user. Rapper Badshah too commented, "So proud".

Shraddha Kapoor gained recognition in the film industry after starring in Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. Shraddha Kapoor's other notable works include EK Villain, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Haider.

Also Read: 'I am overflowing with joy': Singer Usha Uthup after receiving Padma Bhushan award

Also Read: Mohanlal grooves to THIS popular song of Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral | WATCH