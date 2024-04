Updated on: April 23, 2024 14:41 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Manjunath to face Congress' DK Suresh in Bangalore (Rural) | Hot Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party brought JD(S) into the NDA fold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as the party expect a repeat of 2019 success in the state. This time, the BJP has fielded CN Manjunath who will take on sitting Congress MP DK Suresh.