Is 'dry promotion' in jobs just a resumé builder? Know what it is and why it is trending | EXPLAINED

In the corporate world, a new trend called 'dry promotion' is gaining traction, particularly in the private sector. Essentially, companies are granting job promotions to employees without accompanying salary increases. While companies justify this as offering a higher position and an opportunity for skill enhancement, job market experts are skeptical.

They view 'dry promotion' as a concoction brewed by company management and HR, wherein employees bear increased workloads without corresponding financial rewards. While some may perceive it as a resume booster, experts caution against its long-term benefits. Let's delve into the nuances of 'dry promotion'.

A novel cost-cutting measure:

Traditionally, a promotion entails a salary hike. However, amidst a global emphasis on cost-cutting, a new trend has emerged—'dry promotion'. This leaves many employees perplexed, unsure whether to seek new opportunities or bolster their resume with a 'dry promotion'.

The motivation behind this strategy:

Experts believe companies resort to 'dry promotion' to retain talent while curbing financial burdens. In light of the competitive job market and the rising tide of Artificial Intelligence (AI), companies see this strategy as pivotal for retaining top talent.

Should you embrace 'Dry Promotion'?

While annual salary increments incentivise employees, 'dry promotion' may engender discomfort due to increased workload sans monetary benefits. Its viability varies from one employee to another. Those eyeing career advancement might consider it, while others may decline due to the strain of additional responsibilities.

Negotiating your terms:

If offered a 'dry promotion', engage in dialogue with your manager. Present your contributions to the company and emphasise the need for both promotion and monetary recognition. Research market demands for your offered position to gauge its future prospects.

More drawbacks than benefits:

Employers opting for 'dry promotion' risk diminishing productivity and tarnishing the company's image. Employees working without financial incentives may exhibit reluctance, affecting overall performance. Moreover, talented individuals may shun such companies, seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

Employee discontent:

Surveys indicate widespread employee dissatisfaction with 'dry promotion'. Beyond monetary rewards, employees value company culture and benefits. Companies should focus on enhancing these aspects to foster employee loyalty.