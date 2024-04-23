Government prepares AI framework, will be made open for public after elections: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ashwini Vaishnaw

As the capabilities of generative AI tools are increasing day by day, they have merged as a major concern for ongoing global elections. Recently, the EU has enacted legislation that sets out requirements for AI applications based on their potential risks and impact. Now, India is also working to regulate the application of AI in the country. Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that a robust framework on AI is ready to deal with its misuse. The minister also informed that the public consultations on the framework will begin as soon as the new government is formed.

“We have created a robust AI framework and will soon make it public,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister commented while speaking to IANS. He said that there has been a fruitful dialogue with the IT industry in recent months over the misuse of AI and how to stop it.

“We have to utilise AI for the greater good of the public as well as stop its misuse. We have to find the right balance. Once the new government is in place in June, we will start public consultations on the AI framework,” Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

A regulatory framework for AI was necessary in the country as there were rising concerns over a rise in deepfakes and user harm associated with the new technology. The regulatory framework aims to harness AI for economic growth and address potential risks and harms by setting up the guardrails.

The internet platforms and social media intermediaries in India have a legal obligation to make sure that no misinformation or deepfakes find space on their respective platforms. The government is regularly monitoring the compliance of intermediaries with the IT Rules, 2021, and the directions given by the IT Ministry.

A new IT Ministry advisory specifically deals with AI, which says that digital platforms have to take full accountability and cannot escape by saying that these AI models are in the “under-testing phase.”

Late last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, also expressed concerns about deepfakes in a democratic country like ours.

"Someone can even misuse my voice to deceive people and such a deepfake can trigger widespread uproar. We need to think about creating robust dos and don'ts on deepfakes," the Prime Minister told the billionaire philanthropist.

