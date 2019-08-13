Eight killed in Odisha rain, floods

Image Source : FILE IMAGE 8 killed in Odisha rain, floods

At least eight people were killed due to the heavy rain and floods in Odisha, a relief official said on Tuesday

The deaths were reported from the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri, according to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

Sethi said Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of over 100 mm in the last 24 hours with Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district registering the maximum rainfall of 608 mm.

While Bolangir has recorded the maximum 226.3 mm rainfall, followed by Boudh (169.7 mm), Kalahandi (160.4 mm), Sonepur (139.9 mm) and Kandhamal (125 mm).

Two blocks in Kalahandi and Bolangir districts have recorded over 400 mm rainfall.

As many as 40 blocks in the state have registered between 100 mm and 200 mm rain.

The SRC, however, maintained that all major rivers in the state were flowing below the danger level.

While fire service personnel have been deployed in the affected districts, seven Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams were pressed into service for rescue operation in Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts

