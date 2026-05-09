Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Rowdy Janardhana makers share new poster, Team Ranabaali drops prep video | Watch

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been making headlines lately due to his upcoming films, Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali. However, the newly wed will first be seen in the period action-drama Ranabaali. For the unversed in the this movie, he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna. This marks the first time since her marriage that Rashmika and Vijay will appear together on screen.

Today, May 9, is Vijay's birthday. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming films have released new assets from the upcoming movies, so let's have a look at them.

Team Ranabaali shares BTS video

The makers of Ranabaali shared a video where Vijay can be seen prepping for the role of his next film. 'Happy Birthday to our stallion

@TheDeverakonda -Team #Ranabaali. Get ready for peak VD in a peak cinema. Grand release worldwide on September 11th,' Mythri Movie Makers wrote while sharing the BTS video.

Watch the video here:

Rowdy Janardhana new poster is here

The makers of Rowdy Janardhana also took to their social media profiles to share new poster of the film. In the new asset, the actor can be sitting amid rain, while a woman's leg can be seen on his chest. 'A man who fights the world…but surrenders only to love. Wishing our #RowdyJanardhana @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday #HBDVijayDeverakonda,' makers wrote while sharing the new poster.

See the X post here:

Earlier reports suggested that Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Vijay in Rowdy Janardhana. However, the makers have tagged Keerthy Suresh in the post, hence, it's clear that the Mahanati actors will now be seen romancing on-screen.

Vijay's last film

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the 2025 film Kingdom. It can as a breath of respite for the actor as he finally gave a hit after the average performance of The Family Star and disaster of Liger. The actor also had a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the role of Dhanurdhar Arjun.

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