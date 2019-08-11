Image Source : AP IMAGES 12 killed in Karachi after heavy rains lash Pakistan

At least 12 people were killed after heavy rains lashed out various areas of Karachi in Pakistan for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

Two people lost their lives after being electrocuted in Karachi's Khayaban-i-Shehbaz area on Sunday. Earlier two people had died of electrocution, and two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village, the Dawn reported.

The uninterrupted torrential downpour caused power outages in several areas.

According to the MET office, the most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi, reported Geo TV.

In PAF Masroor 110mm rainfall was recorded, while 121mm was recorded at Shahrah-e-Faisal in the last 24 hours. In Nazimabad 109.2mm rainfall was recorded while 110.2mmm was recorded in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The MET office further said they have recorded 110.7mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours, the MET office had said in its weather advisory on Saturday.

The metropolis's low-lying areas such as Landhi, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Haideri, Majid Colony UC 4, Shah Faisal, Malir, Scheme 33, Rehri Goth and Korangi, which were prone to urban flooding, were again inundated with reports of water accumulating around power installations and entering homes.

Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Haideri, Majid Colony UC 4 were also among the areas that experienced torrential rain and urban flooding.

Pakistan's power supply company K-electric in a series of tweets said they had temporarily suspended power to those areas which are in a state of urban flooding in the interest of public safety.

"Restoration efforts are also severely hampered because of the challenging conditions caused by the relentless rain and water-logging which is now posing a serious threat to electrical installations," KE said.

"We urge civic bodies to ensure drainage of water as a prerequisite for the safe and swift restoration of power," they added.

In Hyderabad, Matiari, Hala, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, low lying areas experienced urban flooding along with power outages.

Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers arrived at the KDA grid station to remove water along with helping in removing submerged cars on the roads.

