Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will stop TMC's cut money culture and corruption in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lamented the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the issues of corruption and infiltration. He asserted that only the Bhartiya Janta Party (BP) can end the misrule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Karandighi in Raiganj constituency, Shah said the party has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal. "The Calcutta High Court yesterday gave a judgment canceling thousands of appointments (made through the 2016 teacher recruitment test). It is a matter of shame that jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. This cut-money culture and corruption must end in West Bengal. The TMC can never stop it, only the BJP can stop it," said the Home Minister.

Amit Shah on CAA

Taking a dig at Congress over remarks by its leaders that the CAA would be repealed if they are voted to power, Shah said, "Neither Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can dare to touch the CAA."

He went on and said, "They are opposing the law since it will help Hindu refugees get citizenship." He alleged that both the Congress and Mamata Banerjee are against the CAA as they want to help the infiltrators. Recently, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that if Congress comes to power, it will repeal, amend, and review various laws, including the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. He said, "...We will repeal, amend and review the following sets of laws- CAA it is top of the list."

The Central government, last month, implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

'Mamata Banerjee protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali'

He also spoke about the Sandeshkhali incident where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged. Shah referred to the incident as a matter of shame for Mamata Banerjee. He said, "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits."

"For years, atrocities continued right under your (Mamata Banerjee) nose. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali," he claimed.

