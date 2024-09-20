West Bengal: 40 students expelled from state-run medical college in Kalyani, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As many as forty students from the state-run College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in West Bengal's Kalyani have been expelled for six months following allegations of threatening fellow students. The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting of the Extended College Council, as stated in an official document.

"Based on a large number of prima facie evidence, depositions by individual students and digital evidence, the Extended College Council decided to expel the following students from the hostel, hospital and college campus for a period of six months at least (pending further investigations into to the allegations against them) starting from today (sic)," the minutes of the meeting said.

Enquiry by Anti-Ragging Committee

These students would be allowed to enter the college, but not the hostel and hospital, only to appear in the examination, and to face a further enquiry by the Anti-Ragging Committee and Internal Complaint Committee or any special enquiry committee, it said. At the meeting, it was also unanimously decided to dissolve the Students' Welfare Committee till further notice or a democratically-elected students' body is formed, it added.

None of the 40 students would be allowed to contest the students' body election, the minutes said. "The prevailing threat culture in College of Medicine & JNM Hospital, Kalyani must stop and should not be repeated ever again. The students or students' body should have no say on the whole examination process," it said.

Directives on security for healthcare professionals

Earlier on Thursday, the West Bengal government also issued a list of directives for ensuring safety, security and a conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately. The directives came a day after the government held a meeting with agitating junior doctors over the same issues. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in a two-page communication to Principal Secretary (Health) NS Nigam, issued 10 directives including the need for "adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, drinking water facilities in the healthcare facilities". Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible, the communication said.

