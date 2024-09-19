RG Kar rape and murder case: Junior doctors to call off strike tomorrow, emergency services to resume

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Doctors form a human chain for the Kolkata rape case victim.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have announced they will return to emergency services from next Saturday, but Outpatient Department (OPD) services will remain suspended for now. The decision comes as part of ongoing protests following the Abhaya incident at RG Kar Medical College, which the junior doctors blame on a culture of threats.

Protest march and dharna update

On Friday, junior doctors will march from Swastha Bhawan to the CBI office at 3 PM, demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Additionally, the ongoing dharna at Swastha Bhawan will be lifted tomorrow at noon, marking a shift in their protest strategy.

Awaiting Supreme Court hearing

The junior doctors are closely monitoring the next Supreme Court hearing related to the case and plan to establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) after discussions at their college tomorrow afternoon. Despite the resumption of emergency services, they remain firm in their stance on the protest, emphasizing that their movement will continue.

