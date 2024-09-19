RG Kar victim's father urges CBI to preserve evidence of deceased daughter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Doctors and other medical staff demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The father of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, has formally requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to preserve crucial evidence related to his daughter’s death.

In a letter submitted to the agency, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding her phone call records and CCTV footage from the hospital, specifically from the seminar hall where her body was found on August 9.

The father reported that he had spoken to his daughter just hours before her tragic death, expressing his deep concern over the investigation’s progress. “I feel helpless and anxious about the mystery surrounding my daughter's death,” he stated in his two-page letter to the CBI.

According to CBI sources, the father urged the agency to secure all call records and monitor the duty roster for that fateful night, indicating that he suspects multiple interns and physicians from the hospital may have been involved in the crime. “The father’s request underscores the urgency of the investigation,” said a CBI officer, noting that the letter, along with the agency’s status report, was shared with the Supreme Court during a hearing on September 17.

The tragic incident began to unfold when the body of the doctor, bearing severe injuries, was found on August 9. The day after her body was found, the Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, marking the initial step in what has evolved into a complex investigation.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its inquiry the very next day. The CBI has yet to release a statement regarding the progress of its investigation, but the demand for transparency and accountability remains a priority for the grieving family.

