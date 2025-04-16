Delhi Capitals edge past Rajasthan Royals in first Super Over of IPL 2025 by skin of teeth Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the first Super Over of the season in an absolute nail-biter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing 12 runs in the one-over face-off, the Capitals won the match on the fourth ball.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals registered a nail-biting win over Rajasthan Royals in the first-ever Super Over of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. The Capitals chased down a 12-run target in the Super Over after the game got tied in normal time.

The match went down to the wire, and in the first Super Over of the season. Rajasthan, who were chasing in the normal time, batted first and put up 11 in the five balls they faced. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer had come out to bat. Parag was run out on the fourth ball, with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting run out on the next delivery.

Delhi Capitals sent out KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs to bat, with RR handing the all-important over to Sandeep Sharma. Stubbs finished things off in style with a six on the fourth ball to take Delhi home.

DC had earlier put up 188 on the back of contributions from several batters. Abhishek Porel carried the team well during his 49-run knock, while KL Rahul put up 38 from 32 balls on a pitch that seemed slow. Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma provided the late blitz to take the Capitals to a strong score.

More to follow...