Lucknow: Attempt to derail Garib Rath Express train foiled near Malihabad station | Video Lucknow train derailment: A case has been registered against unidentified individuals at the Rahimabad police station. The police are investigating the matter from all possible angles.

Lucknow:

A major attempt to derail the Garib Rath Express train was foiled in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday (April 16). A thick piece of wood was placed on the tracks between Dilawar Nagar and Rahimabad stations. The driver of the Kashi Vishwanath Express spotted the danger in time and immediately alerted the concerned authorities.

The accident was averted after the Garib Rath train was halted at Malihabad station. A 'gamcha' (towel) inscribed with 'Ram Naam' was also found on the railway track. Police became alert upon spotting mango tree branches and a wooden log at the incident site.

Suspicious items were found near pole number 1109/11. A case has been registered against unidentified individuals at the Rahimabad police station. A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Uttar Pradesh Police is conducting an in-depth investigation. The police will also conduct a forensic examination of the items found on the track.

CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify suspicious individuals. The police are investigating the matter from all possible angles.

According to reports, miscreants had placed a wooden block between Dilawar Nagar and Rahimabad, approximately 2.5 feet long and more than 6 inches thick, on the track as part of a plot to derail the train. The block was struck by the 05577 Saharsa Anand Vihar Garib Rath train coming from Lucknow around 2:43 am. Upon impact with the wood, the train driver informed Rahimabad station master Om Prakash. Following the station master's instructions, Rajesh Ranjan immediately went to the site and found a 2.5-foot-long, 6-inch-thick dry wooden block and some green tree branches placed between the up-line tracks near pole number 11099/11.

The wooden block was covered with a yellow 'gamcha'. He cleared the track and moved the items away. Near pole number 1109/10/12, some more mango tree branches were found, which were also cleared. RPF Inspector Hukum Singh, along with Rajesh Ranjan, filed a case against unknown persons at the Rahimabad police station.