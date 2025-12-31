Stranger Things 5 on Netflix: How the series ends, Vecna’s final move and what to expect from the finale As Stranger Things ends on January 1, makers tease deep Vecna answers, emotional payoffs and a two-hour finale they call a long-awaited masterpiece.

New Delhi:

Stranger Things 5 is gearing up to deliver long-awaited answers, slated for release on January 1, 2026, in India. The series, which was first released in 2016, will mark the end of an era on Thursday.

For those wondering what they can expect from the finale episode, we do have a few hints from the makers.

Also read: Stranger Things 5 finale: Know the exact India release time on Netflix and episode length

Stranger Things 5 finale episode: What to expect

As the final episode draws closer, the creators have started opening up about what viewers can expect from the last chapter of the hit Netflix show. Executive producer and director Shawn Levy, in a conversation with PEOPLE, hinted that the finale will dive deeper into the mystery surrounding Vecna, offering a fuller picture of Henry Creel’s past and his transformation.

“You will get an even deeper understanding of Henry Creel and Vecna,” Levy said, adding that after years of buildup, the story will finally provide clear outcomes for its characters.

Stranger Things 5: Makers call finale episode a 'masterpiece'

Shawn Levy also spoke about episode eight, titled The Rightside Up, that runs for over two hours. He called it nothing short of a "masterpiece." According to him, the episode is packed with unexpected twists and multiple endings that will both shock viewers and answer questions fans have been holding onto for years.

“I just want to assure all of the people around the world who have walked the long road with us for nearly a decade, this finale is what you’ve been waiting for,” he said. “It is both informationally satisfying and, most importantly, profoundly emotionally satisfying," he said.

Adding to the buzz, the makers dropped the trailer for the Stranger Things 5 finale on Tuesday, further fueling anticipation.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26, following the release of Volume 1 on November 26. The final episode will stream on New Year’s Eve, January 1, 2026, at 6.30 am in India. With a runtime of two hours and eight minutes, it stands as the longest episode in the history of the series.

Also read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Review: A thoughtful and deliberately slow chapter as Hawkins gears up for final battle