Stranger Things 5 finale: Know the exact India release time on Netflix and episode length Stranger Things 5 ends on January 1, 2026. Here’s the India release time, finale episode length and what to expect from Eleven, Will and the final battle.

New Delhi:

The final episode of Stranger Things 5 releases on January 1, 2026, marking the end of an era. After a deliberate slow Volume 2, the makers are geared for a power-packed finale.

The finale is also the longest episode of Stranger Things 5. Here's all you need to know about the episode length and release time in India.

Also read: Who is Kali in Stranger Things? Powers, past and connection to Eleve

Stranger Things 5 finale: India release time and episode length

Stranger Things 5 finale episode will release at 6.30 am on Netflix in India. The length of the finale episode, titled The Rightside Up, is expected to be around two hours and one minute.

What to expect in Stranger Things 5 finale

The finale episode will see Eleven and Will join forces to take down Vecna from the forefront. The rest of the Hawkins gang is expected to back them up with their street-smart attitude and bravery. It is also left to decide what happens to Kali Prasad, also known as 008.

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast and characters

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will see several returning characters. A major character death is also expected to take place in the finale episode. Here are all the important characters from the series.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Stranger Things is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

Also read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Review: A thoughtful and deliberately slow chapter as Hawkins gears up for final battle