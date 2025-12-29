Who is Kali in Stranger Things? Powers, past and connection to Eleven Kali Prasad, aka 008, is Stranger Things’ most divisive character. From lab experiments to Season 5 controversy, here’s her full story and why it matters.

The story of Kali Prasad, played by Indian-origin Linnea Berthelsen, is known to Hawkins Lab as 008. Her character represents the tragedy of a stolen childhood. While Eleven’s journey led her toward a surrogate family in a small Indiana town, Kali’s path led her into the shadows of urban vengeance.

Here is the story of the girl who saw the world through a veil of illusions.

Kali Prasad, aka 008: A childhood taken, not lost

Long before the events of 1983, Kali was a child living in London. She was abducted and brought to the United States, ending up in the fluorescent-lit halls of Hawkins National Laboratory.

In the Rainbow Room, she was the older sister Eleven never knew she had. While the other children were being pushed toward telekinesis, Kali’s mind worked differently. She didn't move objects; she moved perceptions. She was the one who could make a cold room feel like a summer garden or hide a child from a guard’s sight with a flick of her wrist.

By the time Eleven was a toddler, Kali’s powers had matured enough for her to do the unthinkable: she escaped. She left behind a sister who was too young to remember her name but old enough to remember her face.

Stranger Things Kali powers explained: Why 008 is different

Kali’s abilities are unique among the Hawkins test subjects. She possesses mental hallucination induction. Unlike Eleven’s raw physical force, Kali’s power is psychological.

Mass Illusions: She can make groups of people see things that aren't there - a wall of fire, a swarm of spiders, or a dead end where a road exists. Invisibility: By manipulating the minds of those looking at her, she can make herself and her "crew" effectively invisible. Sensory Manipulation: She can alter the way people perceive their environment to induce fear or provide cover.

However, these powers come with a high cost. Every illusion drains her, often resulting in the signature nosebleed that marks all of Dr Brenner’s 'children'.

Introduced in Stranger Things Season 2: From escape to revenge

After escaping the lab, Kali didn't find a home; she found a mission. Humanised by her trauma, she became a nomad, eventually leading a gang of marginalised punks in Chicago.

To them, she is a leader. To her, they are the only family she has left. But this family is built on a foundation of vengeance. Kali spent years tracking down the men who worked at the lab—the orderlies and scientists who stood by while she was tortured. She doesn't just want to move on; she wants to scar the wound by eliminating those who caused it.

Kali and Eleven: Sisterhood that almost broke everything

When Eleven tracked Kali down in Season 2, she used her gifts to save her friends and close the gate.

Kali tried to mentor Eleven, teaching her to find the source of her anger to strengthen her powers. She showed Eleven that they weren't just "lab rats" - they were survivors. However, the connection broke when Kali tried to force Eleven to become a killer.

Eleven and Kali both bear the "00" tattoo on their wrists - Kali is 008, Eleven is 011.

Stranger Things 5: Why Kali’s return upset fans

Kali appeared in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, after a long gap. She and Eleven have found each other again. However, fans aren't too happy with her storyline, especially after she convinced El to die with her so that the doctors can't continue the 'cycle' of creating kids with special abilities using their blood.

What happens to Kali Prasad, aka 008, is left to be discovered in the Stranger Things 5 finale episode on January 1, 2026.

