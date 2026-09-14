OTT releases this week: From Lust Stories 3 to The Scandal and Irumudi, here's what to watch

Even after six weeks, Hanuman Ansh continues to remain in the spotlight at the box office. Meanwhile, several new films and series are set to arrive on streaming platforms this week. From crime and suspense thrillers to romantic dramas and anthology films, there is plenty for OTT viewers to choose from. Here are the details of the films and series releasing on OTT this week.

Lust Stories 3

Lust Stories 3 is among the most-awaited OTT releases this week. The third instalment of the popular anthology franchise is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The anthology features four stories exploring love, desire, relationships and human connection. It brings together Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Siddharth, Abhishek Banerjee, Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada. The four segments are directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Thudakkam

The Malayalam thriller Thudakkam is also arriving on OTT this week. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film was released in theatres on August 7 and will begin streaming on JioHotstar on September 18.

The film stars Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role, with Ashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Chippy Renjith, Manoj K. Jayan and others in prominent roles. Mohanlal makes a special appearance in the film. Thudakkam will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The Scandal

The South Korean period romance drama The Scandal is another major OTT release this week. Set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty, the series follows a dangerous game of love, desire and manipulation involving three individuals who challenge the social norms of their time.

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, the series stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and NANA in key roles. The Scandal will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Irumudi

Ravi Teja's Irumudi is also expected to make its OTT debut this week. The action drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana, was released in theatres on August 21 and is expected to stream on Netflix from September 18.

However, the September 18 streaming date has been reported by multiple outlets but has not been officially confirmed by Netflix or the filmmakers.

Mango Pacha

If you enjoy crime dramas, Mango Pacha is another film to look out for this week. The Kannada crime thriller, which marks the acting debut of Sanchit Sanjeev, is set to arrive on JioHotstar on September 14.

Kattalan

The Malayalam action thriller Kattalan is also making its OTT debut this week. The film, which was released in theatres in May, stars Antony Varghese, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sunil Varma in prominent roles.

Kattalan will begin streaming on SonyLIV on September 18.

MobLand Season 2

The second season of the British crime drama MobLand is also arriving this week. The new season will premiere in India on JioHotstar on September 18.

Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, the series continues to explore the power struggles within the Harrigan crime family. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, with episodes releasing weekly.

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