The Early Spring ending explained: Do Flora and Luke end up together in Netflix's hit Chinese drama?

Chinese drama The Early Spring managed to keep Netflix viewers invested with its slow-burn romance, relatable characters and emotional twists. What began as another C-drama on the streaming platform gradually found a strong audience in India, performing beyond expectations and staying in the spotlight throughout its run. The 24-episode series has now come to an end, with its finale released on September 12, bringing Flora and Luke’s complicated love story to a close.

The series, which premiered on Netflix on August 26, continued to draw attention as new episodes dropped and eventually featured among the platform’s trending titles in India. With viewers following Flora and Luke through career struggles, misunderstandings, separation and their eventual reunion, the drama built enough interest to make its ending one of the most anticipated parts of the series.

The Early Spring ending explained

The ending of The Early Spring brings Flora and Luke’s complicated relationship full circle. After leaving Beijing and walking away from Lime, Flora has built a new life for herself in Harbin. She establishes herself in business and starts moving forward in life without any reliance on Luke.

But Luke does not give up on her totally. Having parted ways under difficult circumstances, Luke goes to Harbin and helps Flora’s business discreetly by using his industry contacts. The significant point here is that he does not try to control her anymore; instead, he gives her some space and tries to gain her trust little by little.

The business venture that Flora starts faces financial problems too. Being desperate to save it, Flora even mortgages her apartment in order to get a loan. It is evident from Flora’s decision that she has already changed a lot from her Lime days. She has created something of her own.

Luke finally admits his mistakes

The biggest change in the finale comes from Luke. Throughout their relationship, his feelings for Flora were often buried beneath his controlling behaviour, jealousy and inability to communicate. In the final episode, he openly acknowledges those mistakes. He explains the real reasons behind some of his earlier actions, including the expensive handbag and flowers that had caused misunderstandings between them. He also admits that he travelled to different cities after their breakup simply hoping to see Flora again.

Rather than asking Flora to return to the life she left behind, Luke accepts the person she has become.

Why does the museum matter?

The emotional centre of the finale is a museum Luke creates for Flora. The museum holds memories from her childhood along with significant moments of her life, like photographs, possessions, and dreams of her childhood. This museum is symbolic of Luke finally getting to know Flora as a person and not just as the woman he loves. He acknowledges the dreams she used to have before him and vows to help her achieve those dreams rather than making decisions on her behalf about her future.

He gives her a necklace that is a part of their early life together.

Does Flora accept Luke’s proposal?

Yes, Flora says yes. After taking her through the museum, Luke proposes marriage. Their dog, Luke, arrives with a playful marriage message before Luan Nian gets down on one knee and presents Flora with a ring. Surrounded by their friends, Flora accepts the proposal with tears in her eyes. The couple then embrace and kiss. The series does not show their wedding, but the ending makes it clear that they have chosen a future together.

What does The Early Spring ending mean?

The happy ending is not simply about Flora forgiving Luke and returning to him. It is about the two characters finally meeting as equals. Flora has already established herself independently before accepting his proposal, while Luke has learnt that loving her does not mean controlling her choices. Their reunion therefore feels different from their earlier secret relationship.

That is also why the ending works as the conclusion to Flora’s journey. She does not have to sacrifice her career, independence or ambitions to be with Luke. Instead, the couple find a way to build a future where both can continue pursuing their own goals.

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The Early Spring C-Drama Review: Beautiful to look at, but does Luke and Flora's romance have enough depth?