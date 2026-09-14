Pakistan hit with double WTC sanction, docked 11 points for maintaining slow over-rate against England

In a major blow to Pakistan Cricket, the side has been hit with a major sanction by the ICC (International Cricket Council). It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side was recently clean-swept by England in a three-game Test series. With the loss in the third Test of the series, Pakistan has been hit with two sanctions by the ICC.

It is worth noting that for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third Test, Pakistan has been fined 50 per cent of their match fee. Notably, the side was found 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Furthermore, the side has also been handed a 11-point deduction in the WTC points table as well.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees was the one who imposed the sanction on Pakistan. Notably, with nine games played, Pakistan sit in last place in the WTC standings, with two wins and seven losses to their name; the side has a total of 4.63 points to its name after the point deduction. With the heavy deduction, it could be interesting to what the upcoming matches hold in store for the side.

What did Babar Azam say after the loss against England

Having lost three Test matches against England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came forward and talked about what went wrong for his side. After the loss in Birmingham, which helped England win the series 3-0, Babar opened up about how hope was injected into his side for one moment, but England proved to be too much to handle for the side.

“Yes. We took two wickets in the first over. So we believe high, always high. But I think the way Root and both batsmen are playing is very good. [On whether Pakistan missed Ali Usman, who took five wickets at Headingley] I don't think so, because if we think about the last three days, it doesn't help the bowlers. So, good grass on the pitch. So that's why we are playing with three fast bowlers and one all-rounder. And the fifth (option) is Sami,” Babar Azam said after the loss in Birmingham.

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