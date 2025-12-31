India becomes world’s 4th largest economy, here's what it means for the common man In the upcoming years, i.e., in the next 2.5 to 3 years, India aims to take its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to USD 7.3 trillion by 2030.

New Delhi:

India has toppled Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, just behind Germany, China, and the US. Currently, the world's number 1 economy is the US, while China sits in the second spot. While the world finds itself in the midst of tensions, leading to economic turmoil, the Indian economy has remained a silver lining. India’s rise as the fourth-largest economy is not simply a game of numbers but epitomises a genuine shift in global power dynamics. On top of it, the government is confident that in the upcoming years, India will be positioned as the third-largest economy, as Germany will be left behind. With India’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching USD 4.18 trillion and estimated to become the third largest by 2030, it is slated to have significant implications on the common man’s life.

This achievement is crucial, as Japan has remained an economic superpower in Asia and the world for decades. But in recent times, Japan's economy has been sluggish, while India's 'growth engine' is making it achieve milestones. In tangible terms, India’s GDP grew at a rate of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26. This came after a 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter. It is evident that the pace of growth has accelerated instead of slowing down.

With India slated to move forward on an unstoppable growth trajectory, the question that strikes is, while the world is facing economic doldrums due to geopolitical uncertainty, where is this growth in India coming from? Well, the answer is unsophisticated. The common people of India are the drivers of change in the country, manifested in the economic growth trajectory. Domestic demand and private consumption have been the noteworthy factors in this economic expansion.

People are spending

To break it down in simple terms, Indian people are spending. Car purchases are rising, housing construction is gaining momentum, festival-related retail activity remains robust, and digital transactions continue to expand steadily. As the people of the country spend, production in factories goes up, which drives the GDP growth. The government says that the resilience India has shown despite uncertainties in global trade is commendable. This growth is based on the country's internal strength rather than dependence on external exports.

In economics, it is termed the Goldilocks economy. This phase comes as a dream moment for any country, implying that the growth rate is high while the inflation is under check. The government has termed India's current phase a rare Goldilocks period. Along with this, companies' balance sheets are strong, while banks are extending easy loans. All these factors lead to India’s surge in the realm of global economic superpowers.

India’s claims are bolstered by the fact that global agencies, too, estimate a similar trajectory for New Delhi. According to Moody’s, India will remain the fastest-growing economy among G-20 countries. According to Moody's estimates, India's growth rate will be 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027. The World Bank has projected India’s growth rate to notch the 6.5 per cent mark in 2026.

What does this mean for the common man?

Becoming the fourth-largest economy will translate into more opportunities for the common man. When the economy grows at a rate of 8.2 per cent, it is indicative of the fact that there is a demand surge in the market. If demand continues to go up, factories will run, and if factories run, employment opportunities will thus be created. As private consumption remains high, it indicates that, via private consumption, business activities are proliferating in the market. Ultimately, this gives a boost to job creation.

India’s economic growth story also indicates that banks are in a strong position. It implies that taking loans for a house, car, or business will be easier and safer. When companies don't default on loans, banks have more money to lend to the general public.

As India dreams of becoming a larger economy by 2030, it will have a direct impact on its per capita income, which will also increase simultaneously. The Modi government envisages making India a 'high middle-income country' by 2047. This means that the common man's income will increase, their purchasing power will improve, and they will be able to afford better facilities.

Additionally, an economy of USD 4.8 trillion in size means more money into government coffers in the form of taxes. This money can be used to provide better roads, hospitals, schools, and digital facilities.