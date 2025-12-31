Khaleda Zia buried beside her husband as Bangladesh bids farewell to former Prime Minister Bangladesh held a large-scale state funeral for former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, drawing massive crowds and high-level delegations from across South Asia. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with leaders from Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan, attended the ceremony.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh on Wednesday witnessed an emotional outpouring of grief as the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The funeral prayer was held today at 2 pm at the south plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue. Zia was laid to rest at Chandrima Uddan next to her husband, the late President Ziaur Rahman. Thousands poured into the area from dawn, turning Manik Mia Avenue into a sea of mourners who had travelled from Dhaka as well as districts including Feni, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Gazipur, Munshiganj and Narayanganj.

The funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan supervised the arrangements. The turnout reflected the widespread respect commanded by Khaleda Zia -- a towering figure in Bangladesh's political history.

Global and regional diplomats attend state funeral

The state funeral drew significant diplomatic attention across South Asia. Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reached the Parliament Complex to join the prayers and pay his respects. A steady stream of international representatives began arriving throughout the morning.

India confirmed its participation at the highest level, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landing in Dhaka at 11.30 am. He met BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman soon after and conveyed India's condolences. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia." "Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," he added. Jaishankar also highlighted the significance of Khaleda Zia's political legacy, saying, "Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership."

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungyel were among other regional dignitaries who reached Dhaka for the ceremony.

Family gathers at Gulshan Residence

Earlier in the morning, Khaleda Zia's body was brought to her Gulshan home, Firoza. Relatives and close family members gathered there for private prayers. Tarique Rahman was present, quietly seated with a prayer book as he paid his final respects. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also confirmed her body's arrival through a post on X. Following the Janaza, authorities announced that Khaleda Zia would be buried beside her husband and former president, Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Massive security for state honours

Bangladesh declared Wednesday a public holiday and commenced three days of state mourning. The government confirmed that Khaleda Zia's final journey would take place with full state honours under extensive security. Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said more than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel were deployed across sensitive zones, with army teams positioned at strategic points. Vehicular movement was restricted along multiple routes to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged mourners to maintain calm and uphold the dignity of the proceedings. Messages of condolence continued to flow in from world leaders and international organisations, reflecting her influence across borders.

Legacy of a trailblazing political leader

Begum Khaleda Zia, the country's first woman prime minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness. She served three terms as Prime Minister and played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's return to democratic governance after years of military rule. Her death marks the end of an era in the nation's political landscape.

ALSO READ: PM Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death: 'Her contributions in India-Bangladesh ties will be remembered'