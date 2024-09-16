CBI suspects former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh attempted to mislead polygraph test, seeks narco test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

In a significant development into the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raised serious concerns about the role of RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh in an ongoing investigation, suspecting that he tried to deceive the polygraph test. According to the CBI’s remand note, there were several key questions in the case where Ghosh’s responses were found to be "deceptive" based on the polygraph results prepared by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Taking this into consideration, the investigative agency now intends to conduct a narco test on Ghosh to gather more truthful information.

Sandeep Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, is under scrutiny in a case involving the suspicious death of a second-year female Postgraduate trainee doctor. The CBI has already conducted polygraph tests on ten individuals, including Ghosh, but inconsistencies in Ghosh's responses have made the agency suspicious of his role in the case.

'Tala police station SHO presented vague report'

The remand note claimed that Ghosh, despite receiving information about the incident, did not immediately rush to the hospital or take formal action. Instead, an ambiguous complaint was later lodged through the Vice Principal (Medical Superintendent), Dr Sumit Roy Tapadar. The complaint, submitted to the Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, vaguely mentioned that the body of the female student was found in the Chest Seminar Room at 9:45 a.m (August 10) but it made no reference to the possibility of murder or sexual assault, even though external injuries on the body indicated foul play, as per the remand note.

The CBI has pointed out that Ghosh’s delayed and unclear actions have further complicated the investigation. It also noted that instead of filing a First Information Report (FIR) promptly, Ghosh and the hospital authorities allegedly promoted a suicide theory, despite clear evidence to the contrary. The victim’s body bore visible external injuries, which indicated that it was not a case of suicide, yet the hospital’s complaint failed to mention the possibility of homicide or rape.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

