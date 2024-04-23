Andhra Pradesh: Bride's family tries to kidnap girl from function, attacks groom's side with chilli powder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Andhra Pradesh: A newly married bride was kidnapped by her family members in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district by creating a ruckus at a wedding function and throwing chilli powder at the groom's family members and guests. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

According to reports, the couple fell in love while they were studying in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

They got married on April 13 at a temple. Later, the groom's parents accepted their marriage and organised a function to formalise the wedding in Kadiam village near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district.

However, the bride's family, which was against this relationship, took an extreme step and tried to kidnap the girl.

In their attempt, they entered the wedding function and tried to take away the bride forcefully. While all this was happening, a ruckus was created during the function.

However, the girl's family didn't succeed after they were overpowered by the groom's family.

The case is now under police investigation as the bride's family has been booked under various sections.

