'Door is closed': Sunil Narine confirms no U-turn from international retirement despite stupendous IPL 2024

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunil Narine has been in tremendous form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has been in outstanding form in the ongoing edition of the IPL playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Given how he is batting and bowling for the Knight Riders, commentators, several former cricketers and even the current players in the West Indies side have been in Narine's ears for coming back from retirement for the last dance, T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States. However, Narine has shut down the chances of that happening late Monday (April 22) night.

Narine, who retired from international cricket November last year, played for the West Indies four years before in 2019 in his final appearance. The 35-year-old, who smashed his maiden T20 century last week against the Rajasthan Royals, is currently at No 7 on the list of Orange Cap (most runs) in the tournament with three big knocks already and has been miser with the ball taking nine wickets at an economy of 7.10. Basically, Narine has been one of the main reasons behind where KKR are on the table currently.

However, Narine confirmed that the door to playing for West Indies again is closed. "I hope this message finds you all well and in good health. I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote in an Instagram post.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies. Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best," Narine added.

Last week, the current West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell, was asked if he had whispered 'T20 World Cup' in Narine's ears since he being part of the Royals was in the front row to witness the carnage at Eden Gardens. Powell confirmed that he had asked the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and his closest friends and he himself has been pestering Narine for the last year but it wasn't to be. Despite Narine not being around, West Indies are looking like a dangerous side for the T20 World Cup.