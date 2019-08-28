Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Government appoints two OSDs, one private secy to union ministers Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari

Government appoints two OSDs, one private secy to union ministers Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Pradhan for a period up to October 20, 2021.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 22:35 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Government appoints two OSDs, one private secy to union ministers Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari

The government has appointed two officers on special duty and one private secretary to Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari, according to official orders on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Pradhan for a period up to October 20, 2021.

Nishant Kumar Tiwary, a 2005-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as OSD to Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, it said.

Sanket S Bhondve, a 2007-batch lAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, will be the Private Secretary to Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, it said. 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAssam on high alert as NRC publishing date nears Next StoryReal-time monitoring of over 700 trains begins  