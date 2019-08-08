Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
Detained at Srinagar airport, Ghulam Nabi Azad being sent back to Delhi

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir was stopped at the Srinagar Airport today. Azad was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir, who also was halted at the Srinagar Airport.

New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2019 13:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport

Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was earlier stopped at Srinagar Airport, has been sent back to Delhi.

According to news agency ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir, who was accompanying Azad has also been halted at the airport in Srinagar. 

More details are awaited. 

Ghulam Nabi Azad was slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir today, days after the Central government withdrew the state's special status and had bifurcated it as a Union Territory. 

Earlier today, Ghulam Nabi Azad was surrounded in controversy after he slammed NSA Ajit Doval over his street chat with Kashmiris in Shopian district. 

Taking a dig at Doval, Ghulam Nabi Azad said you can take people with you by offering them money. Soon after his statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an apology from Azad.

Doval had visited Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security following the scrapping of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi-led government. 

Also Read | Paise dekar kisi ko bhi sath le sakte ho: Ghulam Nabi Azad takes a dig at Ajit Doval

Also Read | J&K's head chopped off; identity lost: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir resolution

Video: BJP demands appology from Ghulam Nabi Azad for insulting Kashmiris

