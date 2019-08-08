Paise dekar kisi ko bhi sath le sakte ho: Ghulam Nabi Azad on video showing Ajit Doval sharing meal with Kashmiris

Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad takes a dig at NSA Ajit Doval over his video of sharing meal with Kashmiris

The Congress party on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after a video showing National Security Advisor Ajit Doval having lunch with locals in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media. Taking a dig at NSA Ajit Doval, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said you can take people with you by offering them money.

"Paise dekar aap kisi ko bhi sath le sakte ho," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on video of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacting with locals in Shopian yesterday: Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/h3amg96Qmu — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted sharply to Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement and has demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

NSA Ajit Doval had paid a visit to Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security in the Valley, over the abolition of Article 370.

"Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world," NSA Ajit Doval told people.

NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government's responsibility.

Doval had arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure (CMB).

"Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility," Doval told people in Shopian district.

Eating food with Shopian locals, NSA Doval was seen exchanging views with them on the security situation and the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

"Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world," the NSA told people.

He also met policemen in the area and praised their role in the containing the situation in the state for the past several years.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police is one of the best police forces. It has a special place for us," Doval told the policemen.

Later, videos of Doval, flanked by the director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh, interacting with locals and policemen went viral on social media.

Also Read | Amit Shah has emerged as Man of the Match in Modi's mission Kashmir

Also Read | J&K's head chopped off; identity lost: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir resolution

Video: NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Jammu and Kashmir