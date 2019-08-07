Amit Shah has emerged as Man of the Match in Modi's mission Kashmir

Image Source : FILE PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

They say that you should strike the iron when it is hot!

The Modi-Shah duo thought of revoking Article 370 just when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide election victory and main Opposition party was rudderless.

Adding to the Opposition's misery was the disharmony within their ranks.

What a timing! What a script! Brilliant management by Amit Shah.

Now is the time to analyse political implications of passage of the bill and the resolution.

The Modi Government's move on Monday annulled the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. This move was the biggest and boldest in post-Independent era. It was equally crucial from a geo-political perspective.

The Modi-Shah duo will get several political dividends after this historic move:

The move consolidated the unity of the BJP-RSS and VHP. The issue of revoking Article 370 has been on the BJP-RSS agenda for decades. Late Shyama Prasad Mookerjee wanted removal of Article 370. Now that it has been revoked, all leaders, including those in Marga Darshak Mandal are happy. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat complimented the government immediately. Lal Krishna Advani was overwhelmed with joy. Frankly, he never would have dreamt that Article 370 would be revoked during his lifetime. Revocation of Article 370 has in one stroke, healed internal rift within the party, including discontent in the old guard. Removal of Article 370 will greatly expand voter base of the BJP. A huge chunk of Indian population, irrespective of its political leanings was fed up with Muslim appeasement and hyper-obsession with Kashmir just for vote bank politics. The common man and intellectuals, not only from Hindi heartland but also from states like West Bengal and Kerala are now in tune with the national emotion over Article 370. Assembly polls in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi are just round the corner. Anti-incumbency in these states is expected to nosedive now. BJP's macro-role on Indian nationalism will gain prominence. Fragmentation within Opposition ranks has again got underlined. Within the Congress, several senior leaders were not toeing party lines delineated by Rahul Gandhi. Mayawati, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal supported the revocation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.



Apart from this, there are vital takeaways from the events that unfolded in last few days:



Importance of Amit Shah has not only been established in politics but also in governance. His performance, his speech in the parliament, and his management skills have consolidated his place in Indian politics.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that it will be Amit Shah after Narendra Modi.

'After Nehru, who?' was something that used get discussed in Indian politics decades ago. Answer to 'After Modi, who?' is becoming crystal clear. Senior BJP leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and others have virtually accepted this.

It again has emerged that this government believes in secrecy while taking huge decisions. Mission Kashmir was kept secret. Apart from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, only Ajit Doval and IB, RAW chiefs were kept in loop. Even the troop buildup in the state was made to look like one in response to the terror threat from Pakistan.

After the successful Mission Kashmir, people have begun expecting that the Ram mandir would be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.



A Uniform Civil Code won't be far away then.

Two More Cents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly reinventing, if not changing all at once, the ancient Hindu nationalism narrative. Indians, who have not yet seen an out-there and assertive prime minister, will take a little more time to get accustomed to Modi's ways. And maybe, the Opposition too will take its time.

Better late than never!

We have our hopes high!