Delhi: Woman kills self by jumping before metro train, Yellow Line services disrupted

A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train at the Model Town metro station on Saturday, briefly disrupting services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sonakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj, they said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Due to the incident, services were delayed for 15-20 minutes," a Delhi Metro official said.

The woman was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has been kept at the hospital for postmortem, police said.

A suicide note was found from the spot, which said that no one should be held responsible for her action, police said.

According to the Delhi Metro, the incident took place on Saturday evening when a train heading towards Huda City Centre was approaching the platform.

Police said the victim was undergoing psychiatric treatment and no foul play was suspected.

Her father has a shop in the Paharganj area.

