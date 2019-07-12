Friday, July 12, 2019
     
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital; 6 patients rescued

The operation theatre of Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Delhi was engulfed in flames early on Friday. At least 6 patients were rescued after firefighters reached the spot to fight the blaze. Reason of the fire could yet not be ascertained. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 10:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Fire breaks out at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Delhi 

A fire broke out at the operation theatre of Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Delhi early on Friday. The incident was reported from Basai Darapur in the national capital. 

Six fire tenders had rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information on fire. 

Any casualties into the incident were not reported. Six patients were rescued from the operation theatre following the incident. 

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

Related Video: Haryana: Fire engulfs furniture factory in Sonipat

 

