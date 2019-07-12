Delhi: Fire breaks out at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital; 6 patients rescued

Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Delhi

A fire broke out at the operation theatre of Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Delhi early on Friday. The incident was reported from Basai Darapur in the national capital.

Six fire tenders had rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information on fire.

Any casualties into the incident were not reported. Six patients were rescued from the operation theatre following the incident.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

