Fire at furniture market in south Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out in the furniture market in south Delhi late on Monday but has been controlled, officials said. No one was injured.

New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2019 7:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

A fire broke out in the furniture market in south Delhi late on Monday but has been controlled, officials said. No one was injured.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the furniture market of Munirka on Monday evening.

India Tv -   AK Malik, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Services: Fire category has been raised, 13 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained.

Image Source : ANI

 

AK Malik, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Services: Fire category has been raised, 13 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained.

"We received a call about the fire around 9.50 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said a senior fire official.

Police said that it took an hour to bring the flames under control but no casualties were reported in the incident.

