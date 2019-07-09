Image Source : PTI Fire at furniture market in south Delhi, no casualties Representational image

A fire broke out in the furniture market in south Delhi late on Monday but has been controlled, officials said. No one was injured.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the furniture market of Munirka on Monday evening.

Image Source : ANI AK Malik, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Services: Fire category has been raised, 13 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shop in Munirka furniture market, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot; more details awaited — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

"We received a call about the fire around 9.50 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said a senior fire official.

Police said that it took an hour to bring the flames under control but no casualties were reported in the incident.

