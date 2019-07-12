Delhi: Biker falls off Badarpur flyover along with 3-year-old niece; both critical

Image Source : FILE 3-year-old critical after falling from South Delhi flyover (representational image)

A 33-year-old man riding a motorcycle along with his three-year-old niece allegedly fell down from the Badarpur flyover in South Delhi on Thursday evening, the police said. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital where the condition of the niece is said to be critical.

As per the police, the victims have been identified as Mohan and his niece Dipti.

"The two were rushed to the hospital. Mohan has sustained a fracture while his niece Dipti is stated to be critical," said a senior police officer.

The police have recovered a damaged Bullet motorcycle from the accident spot.

"A case has been registered and the police are trying to gather the CCTV footage of the incident. We have recorded Mohan's statement," the officer said.

The police are trying to ascertain whether the motorcycle was hit by any vehicle before the two fell from the flyover.

