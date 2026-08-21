'Made-up story': Nripendra Misra refutes reports internal rift by a nine-page letter from Champat Rai

Ayodhya:

Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Misra on Friday dismissed media reports about an internal rift sparked by a purported nine-page letter from former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, calling the claims completely baseless and gave a major update on the temple's final construction phase. While addressing reporters on the final day of a three-day review meeting, Misra addressed allegations that Rai had accused him of making arbitrary decisions, particularly following Rai's resignation a month earlier amid allegations of donation misappropriation.

I have not seen any such letter: Nripendra Mishra

Nripendra Mishra, on media reports of a nine-page letter by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former general secretary Champat Rai, in which he made several claims regarding the role of Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman, said, "I have not seen any such letter. Until I see the letter, all I can tell you is that this is probably something you have made up. Perhaps there is no such letter or criticism. Even if it is a nine-page letter, I am sure it would not contain any such criticism. You are simply making this up because you want to create controversy everywhere. You are presenting this to me only with the intention of creating controversy."

He said Champat Rai has not made any such criticism and this is merely a made-up story by you (media) people."

Champat Rai last month resigned over donation theft row

It should be noted that Champat Rai had tendered his resignation a month earlier amid the alleged misappropriation of donations in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, raising a lot of questions. Moreover, Nripendra Mishra provided a comprehensive update on the temple's progress and informed the media that the vast majority of the construction work is now complete and a review of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction has been conducted.

He said in total, there are approximately 70 construction projects, out of which 60 have been completed and they have already been handed over and transferred to the Trust and the Nyas. He also stated that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust will now oversee its maintenance and most importantly, the trust will conduct an internal audit of the construction work that has been handed over to it.

What Nripendra Mishra said on waterlogging

Talking about the issue of waterlogging reported during the monsoon, Nripendra Mishra clarified that a solution is already in motion as discussions were held with both the Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner regarding development, however, due to the current rainy season, water was accumulating in the temple premises; discussions were held on how to connect it to the municipal drains.

He stated that the work will be completed within two months and the construction committee chief also noted that the focus has now shifted toward the final phase of ancillary projects.

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