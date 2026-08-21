Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi over police station dharna, BJP accuses him of 'politics of anarchy'

New Delhi:

Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for staging a dharna at the Parliament Street police station seeking the registration of an FIR and said that the entire nation is once again witnessing the kind of cheap, attention-seeking politics that Rahul Gandhi displayed outside the Sansad Marg police station. He said Rahul Gandhi's sit-in protest today is neither for the students nor for the sake of justice but it is a symbol of the Congress party's political desperation and Rahul Gandhi's hunger for media attention.

Nadda says Congress is already under fire over 'Vande Mataram' issue

He said the Congress is already under fire over the 'Vande Mataram' issue, and the public is demanding answers and this is merely a new drama staged by Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from that embarrassment.

He said, "The whole country knows that the Supreme Court has already taken cognisance of the July 20th incident and has constituted a five-member high-powered committee headed by a former judge. When the country's apex court is investigating the matter, what does Rahul Gandhi hope to prove by sitting in front of cameras outside the police station? Does the Leader of the Opposition lack faith in the country's judiciary? The truth is that Rahul Gandhi is staging this 'camera-centric' drama merely to keep himself in the headlines."

Congress is currently facing intense criticism across India: Nadda

He added, "If we consider the timing of this entire drama, we realise that the Congress party is currently facing intense criticism across the nation over the issue of 'Vande Mataram'. The public is demanding answers from the Congress regarding the disrespect shown to the national song, especially as a senior Congress leader was seen cutting a cake designed to look like the Tricolour. To conceal this anti-national face of his and to divert attention from the massive embarrassment he has faced, Rahul Gandhi has hastily orchestrated this new drama as a distraction."

Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul Gandhi does 'politics of anarchy'

In the meantime, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called the incident absolutely unfortunate and said it is very unfortunate that LoP Rahul Gandhi does politics of anarchy. “Currently, he is sitting on dharna at Parliament Street PS without permission or prior information. The police have informed him that an FIR has already been registered on the incident he is quoting and it is being probed. The SC has formed a high-powered committee to probe into this. Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law? We suspect and allege that Congress is now stuck due to its stance on the national song Vande Mataram. We condemn what the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is doing right now," he said.

At Parliament Street Police Station, pellet gun shelling victim Sahil Lochav's lawyer said, "On 14th August we went to the Police Station in Connaught Place. They said that all Jantar Mantar cases have come to Parliament Street Police Station. We came here. They told us that the place of incident is Connaught Place area, so we should go there. We went back to them. The moment they read the complaint, they gave it back to us and made us sit there for very long. SHO spoke to me personally on phone and he told me that they won't take up the case and as they have received order from above...At the end of the day, we reached out to DCP Crime Branch and we were told that complaints don't reach there directly...After the LoP came here, the complaint was only stamped but an FIR is still not being registered. This is a clear offence that has happened. We have an MLC copy of Lady Hardinge which says punctured wounds and blood oozing out..."

Rahul Gandhi stages dharna at Parliament Street police station

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi staged a dharna at the Parliament Street police station seeking the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest and said "brutality" against a peaceful protest is a "serious crime". Rahul said neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered an explanation on the use of pellet guns at the protest, nor has Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised.

Accompanied by the pellet victim, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, Rahul Gandhi first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR and after his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sachin Sharma.

After holding talks with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader, along with Lochab, sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Her sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna.

It should be noted that Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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Drama in central Delhi as Rahul Gandhi stages dharna at police station with pellet gun victim