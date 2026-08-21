'Pellets hit near his heart, police have orders to not lodge FIR': Rahul Gandhi firm on dharna with victim

New Delhi:

High-voltage drama is unfolding outside the Parliament Street Police Station in central Delhi, where Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is staging a dharna with Sahil Lochab, who allegedly suffered grave injuries due to pellet gun firing during the student protests in the national capital last month.

Gandhi refused to move from the spot until an FIR is lodged in this connection as senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and Randeep Singh Surjewala and party workers joined him in his sit-in protest.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the police station, the LoP claimed a pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on July 20 and demanded an FIR. He also showed medical reports of the victim, saying that he suffered injuries in one eye and near the heart in the incident.

"Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also lifted Lochab’s T-shirt during the media interaction to show the injuries he had allegedly sustained.

Delhi Police had orders to not lodge FIR: Rahul's big charge on Centre

He questioned the Delhi Police’s claim that its personnel did not use pellet guns, saying, "Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is only one question: someone must have done it...A crime has indeed happened."

"We are demanding that an FIR be registered. They told us that they have received orders from the top and they cannot file an FIR. We won't budge from here until an FIR is registered," he said.

"All we demand is justice for this family...In this country, Amit Shah's Home Ministry and Delhi Police personnel won't let justice happen," Gandhi alleged.

Why Rahul Gandhi sat on dharna

The chain of events was triggered on Friday after Gandhi walked into the police station with Sahil Lochab and demanded that an FIR be registered in the case.

He then held a meeting with DCP Sachin Sharma during which he was reportedly told by police officials that an FIR cannot be registered at this time, Congress claimed. When the police declined, Gandhi and Lochab sat on a dharna outside the police station.

Delhi Police told the protesting Congress leader that the Supreme Court had constituted a High-Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) to examine allegations of excessive and disproportionate use of force by police and paramilitary personnel during student protests.

Gandhi, however, remained firm on his demand and continued the protest outside the police station, insisting that an FIR be registered in the case.

The pellet gun controversy

The Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns against student protesters. Such weapons fire dozens of small metal pellets, or birdshot, in a single shot and can cause serious injuries.

In July, Gandhi introduced 19-year-old Sahil Lochab to the media, alleging that he had been hit by pellets fired by security personnel during a march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The march was part of a student agitation led by the Cockraoch Janta Party, which was demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

First used against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir in 2010, Pellet guns and along with shock batons, are part of the equipment used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the riot-control wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The RAF was deployed at Jantar Mantar, where the protests were held. The CRPF has not commented on whether pellet guns were used during the Delhi protests.

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