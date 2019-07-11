Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 11 members of marriage party hurt as bus falls into canal in UP

11 members of marriage party hurt as bus falls into canal in UP

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle following heavy rains.  

PTI PTI
Banda Published on: July 11, 2019 9:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

At least 11 members of a marriage party were injured when their bus fell into a canal at the Khamaura turn under the Attarra police station limits in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle following heavy rains. At least 11 people were injured in the incident, Banda Sadar Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.

There were 50 to 60 passengers -- all members of the marriage party -- in the private bus, he added.

The injured were taken to the Attarra Community Health Centre, from where the father of the bridegroom, Gaya Prasad (48), was shifted to the district hospital as his injuries were serious, he added.

 
 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHC turns down RSS plea for removal as respondent from PIL Next StoryMumbai: Toddler falls into open manhole, rescue effort on  