11 members of marriage party hurt as bus falls into canal in UP

Image Source : PTI Representational image

At least 11 members of a marriage party were injured when their bus fell into a canal at the Khamaura turn under the Attarra police station limits in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle following heavy rains. At least 11 people were injured in the incident, Banda Sadar Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.

There were 50 to 60 passengers -- all members of the marriage party -- in the private bus, he added.

The injured were taken to the Attarra Community Health Centre, from where the father of the bridegroom, Gaya Prasad (48), was shifted to the district hospital as his injuries were serious, he added.

