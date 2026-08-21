'Cong has a long history of insulting Vande Mataram': Smriti Irani's salvo at Rahul, Sonia Gandhi | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party's newly national appointed general secretary Smriti Irani on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Congress over its resolution not to sing the complete version of 'Vande Mataram' and said that the grand old party has a history of insulting the national song.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the former Union Minister said the Congress and its senior leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, should openly accept that they have a problem with Hindu Gods and Goddesses, alleging that the party has repeatedly insulted them.

She even dared the Congress to insult religions other than Hinduism.

"This is not the first time when Sonia Gandhi became uncomfortable over singing complete version of Vande Mataram... In fact, it is surprising that first Congress said she was asking a chair for Kharge ji, but they later retracted. Now, they say she was opposing the complete version of Vande Mataram being sung," Irani said.

"Congress has insulted the Hindus once again. I want to ask if the Congress has the guts to insult any other religion? Congress and Sonia Gandhi should openly accept that it has a problem with Hindu Gods and Goddesses," she added.

Irani, who represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency in Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024, also criticised Rahul Gandhi and said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha will be receive a befitting reply from the people, pointing that the Congress will continue to stay in opposition for years to come.

Irani had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, she lost her seat in the 2024 general elections to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, who is a long-time loyalists of the Gandhis.

"If they want to respect Mahatma Gandhi, then they should disband Congress itself like he wanted. However, they have a jihadi mindset," the former BJP Lok Sabha member told India TV. "People of India support and respect the army, paramilitary forces and all religions. However, they will neither support Rahul Gandhi, nor Congress. In fact, he is nearly a senior citizen."

Irani, a former Rajya Sabha member, was appointed BJP's national general secretary on Monday. Her reaction came after Congress adopted a resolution that said it would abide by its 1937 resolution under which only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at all party functions. The 1937 resolution was passed at the CWC meeting that was attended by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit JL Nehru, and other senior leaders.

ALSO READ:

'Appeasement politics, anti-national': Amit Shah fires salvo on Congress over resolution on 'Vande Mataram'