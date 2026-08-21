Shivraj, Digvijaya seen in conversation aboard Bhopal-Delhi flight; video sparks political buzz

New Delhi:

A brief in-flight meeting between two prominent political rivals, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, has triggered fresh political chatter in the state. A video showing the two leaders talking to each other during a flight from Bhopal to Delhi has gone viral on social media, prompting speculation about the significance of their interaction. The two veteran leaders were travelling on the same flight when they came face-to-face during the journey. While the conversation appeared relaxed, there is no official information yet about what they discussed.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh were travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on the same flight. A video recorded during the journey shows the two leaders engaged in a conversation. Their interaction appears casual and cordial, with neither leader showing any visible signs of tension. The video has since spread widely on social media. However, the exact subject of their conversation has not been disclosed, leaving room for political speculation.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Two leaders from rival political camps

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh have remained important figures in Madhya Pradesh politics for decades. Chouhan is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Digvijaya Singh is a senior Congress leader. The two have often taken contrasting positions on political and policy issues and have criticised each other at various points during their long political careers.

At the same time, an interaction between political leaders from opposing parties is not unusual in public life. The viral footage itself shows the two leaders speaking in an apparently comfortable manner, but it does not establish that the conversation was political in nature.

Viral video sparks speculation on social media

The video has generated a range of reactions online. While some social media users have described the interaction as a routine meeting or a matter of simple courtesy, others are trying to interpret it as a possible political signal. The contrasting reactions have added to the buzz surrounding the footage, particularly because both Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh have played major roles in Madhya Pradesh's politics.

However, there has been no specific political indication from either leader regarding the conversation so far. Therefore, drawing conclusions about a new political equation, alliance or strategy solely from the viral video would be premature.

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