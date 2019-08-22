Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt tears off his shirt to protest against temple demolition

Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt tore open his shirt outside the Delhi Assembly on Thursday to protest against the recent demolition of a Ravidas temple.

"If the BJP people don't want to let us live then they should hit us with sticks", the AAP MLA said.

The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Dalit protesters, who had taken to the streets to protest the demolition of the temple on Wednesday had brought traffic movement in several parts of Delhi to a standstill. The protesters asked the central government to rebuild the temple.

The protest had turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including policemen, injured.

