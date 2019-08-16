India's no first use of nuclear policy may change in future: Rajnath Singh

Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh on no first use of nuke policy

India has remained "firmly committed" to the doctrine of 'no first use' for nuclear weapons, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday, adding what happens in future depends on the circumstances.

The statement by the defence minister came after he visited Pokharan, where India carried out nuclear tests in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."

India has been following the doctrine of no first use of nuclear weapons.

