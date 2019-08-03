Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
Nothing short of zero tolerance on terrorism is acceptable: Rajnath Singh in Hyderabad

In a strongly worded statement against terrorism and terrorist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that nothing short of "zero tolerance" on terrorism is acceptable. He was speaking in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Published on: August 03, 2019 17:34 IST
"We have told the world that nothing short of zero tolerance is acceptable on this matter," He said

His statement assumes significance in light of the recent troop build up in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has said that the troop build up is aimed at reducing the threat of terrorism. Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled as well, citing terror threats.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the defence minister said, "our neighbour names their missiles after attackers-Babur, Ghori, Ghaznavi. Such names are kept so that Pakistan can project aggression."

He also emphasised that in India, defence forces are not maintained to attack other nations. The defence forces work for peace and stability at regional, continental, global levels. 

 
 

