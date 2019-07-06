Image Source : PTI Congress' Venugopal rushes to Bengaluru to deal with crisis

As the JD-S-Congress coalition government faced a grave threat with 11 Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular MLAs submitting their resignation, Congress state in-charge K.C. Venugopal left for Bengaluru in a bid to do damage control, party sources said.

According to party sources, Venugopal, who was in Kerala, left for Bengaluru in the afternoon and will meet the Congress MLAs in a bid to save the one-year-old coalition government in the state.

The party sources said that the Venugopal, who is also a party General Secretary, could offer the cabinet rank to few of the angry MLAs.

The development in Karnataka comes at a time when Congress is facing a major leadership crisis in the wake of Rahul Gandhi stepping down from the party chief's post following the Lok Sabha drubbing.

Also Read: Karnataka Crisis | We've resigned voluntarily, not influenced by any 'Operation Kamala': JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath