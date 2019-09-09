Monday, September 09, 2019
     
We'll definitely reach the moon: 10-year-old pens heartfelt letter for ISRO

To extend his support, a 10-year-old boy penned a letter asking ISRO scientists not to get disheartened and we will definitely reach the moon. Anjaneya Kaul titled his letter "Feelings of a Grateful Indian".

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 11:41 IST
Image Source : ISRO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

ISRO's moon mission Chandrayaan 2 may have gone off-script but the scientists of Indian space agency are still trying their best to re-establish connection with Vikram lander, which deviated from its planned trajectory. 

To extend his support, a 10-year-old boy penned a letter asking ISRO scientists not to get disheartened and we will definitely reach the moon. Anjaneya Kaul titled his letter "Feelings of a Grateful Indian". 

"Our next endeavour is Chandrayaan 3 which we'll launch in next June." he writes. 

"ISRO scientists are an inspiration, for the kids of next-generation, ISRO you are our pride," he said in his letter. 

His mother Jyoti Kaul shared the letter on her Twitter account, which started doing rounds on the internet. This cute gesture of Anjaneya received rave responses from tweeples. 

One of the Twitter users praised Anjaneya for his handwriting, commenting, "He's got very nice handwriting. Please don't ruin it by making him a doctor."

"Commendable! The poem echoes the sentiments of millions of Indians. Dear Anjaneya, you have a promising future in poetry writing. Keep writing" wrote another Twitter user. 

"Totally amazing. The mission has indeed succeeded in igniting a spark among the younger generation. This is more valuable than the intended target and will pave way for young ppl to conduct research with more vigor and renewed interest. Hats off mam! Send this poem to ISRO" a Twitter user commented on the post. 

On Sunday, ISRO chief said the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter has located Vikram lander on the lunar surface. The connection is yet to be re-established. 

