We'll definitely reach the moon: 10-year-old pens heartfelt letter for ISRO

Image Source : ISRO OFFICIAL WEBSITE 10-year--old writes a heartfelt letter for ISRO

ISRO's moon mission Chandrayaan 2 may have gone off-script but the scientists of Indian space agency are still trying their best to re-establish connection with Vikram lander, which deviated from its planned trajectory.

To extend his support, a 10-year-old boy penned a letter asking ISRO scientists not to get disheartened and we will definitely reach the moon. Anjaneya Kaul titled his letter "Feelings of a Grateful Indian".

"Our next endeavour is Chandrayaan 3 which we'll launch in next June." he writes.

"ISRO scientists are an inspiration, for the kids of next-generation, ISRO you are our pride," he said in his letter.

"Feelings of a Grateful Indian" written by my son who is 10 year old.@isro India is grateful to you. You are our inspiration. @PMOIndia @narendramodi_in pic.twitter.com/wOLAUCf6gX — Jyoti Kaul 🇮🇳 (@jytkoul) September 7, 2019

His mother Jyoti Kaul shared the letter on her Twitter account, which started doing rounds on the internet. This cute gesture of Anjaneya received rave responses from tweeples.

One of the Twitter users praised Anjaneya for his handwriting, commenting, "He's got very nice handwriting. Please don't ruin it by making him a doctor."

He's got a very nice handwriting. Please don't ruin it by making him a doctor. 🙏🏼 — ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) September 7, 2019

"Commendable! The poem echoes the sentiments of millions of Indians. Dear Anjaneya, you have a promising future in poetry writing. Keep writing" wrote another Twitter user.

Commendable! The poem echoes the sentiments of millions of Indians. Dear Anjaneya, you have a promising future in poetry writing

Keep writing — Huma (@Huma17433303) September 8, 2019

"Totally amazing. The mission has indeed succeeded in igniting a spark among the younger generation. This is more valuable than the intended target and will pave way for young ppl to conduct research with more vigor and renewed interest. Hats off mam! Send this poem to ISRO" a Twitter user commented on the post.

Totally amazing. The mission has indeed succeeded in igniting spark among younger generation. This is more valuable than the intended target, and will pave way for young ppl to conduct research with more vigor and renewed interest. Hats off mam! Send this poem to ISRO — Lakshmi narayan 🇮🇳 (@lachi1990) September 7, 2019

On Sunday, ISRO chief said the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter has located Vikram lander on the lunar surface. The connection is yet to be re-established.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan 2: Global space agencies applaud ISRO

ALSO READ | Hopes fading on re-establishing link with lander Vikram: ISRO scientists

ALSO READ | 'India may have lost contact with moon on hard landing', says Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha