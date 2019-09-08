Chandrayaan 2: Global space agencies applaud ISRO

Image Source : PTI Global space agencies applaud ISRO for its efforts to send Vikram lander on lunar surface

Space agencies across the world applauded ISRO's efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole.

"The Vikram Lander was just a few kilometres short of realising its mission to the Moon. To the team at ISRO, we applaud your efforts and the commitment to continue our journey into space. #Chandrayaan2," said Australian Space Agency on Twitter.

The space agency of UAE said that Chandrayaan-2 setback was "not the end of the success"

"The loss of contact with the Indian spacecraft, #Chandrayaan2 which was planned to land on the #moon, is not the end of the success. It is a new space experiment proving that #India is a great space power, all the support from the #UAESpaceAgency and the #UAE," it tweeted.

NASA tweeted, "Space is hard. We commend @ISRO’s attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together."

Pakistan however was making merry. Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was quick to take a jibe at the Chandrayaan 2 as his twitter post was not so welcoming for India. He wrote, "Dear India; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger."

However, his twitter turned him into a matter of joke as he made grave mistakes in the series of tweets.

Nevertheless, The first Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim heap praise ISRO for its second moon mission, "The Chandaryaan-2 lunar mission is indeed a giant leap for South Asia which not only makes the region but the entire global space industry proud."

"Regional developments in the space sector in South Asia are remarkable and no matter which nation leads - in space, all political boundaries dissolve and in space - what unites us overrides what divides us on Earth," she added.

Earlier in April this year, Israel's Beresheet moon mission faced failure after it crashed onto the lunar surface. “We are on the moon, but not in the way that we wanted to,” operation control director Alex Friedman said to engineers in the SpaceIL, Israeli non-profit organisation.

