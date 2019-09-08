ISRO Recruitment 2019

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Technician, Draughtsman and more. Get details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 2019 is inviting candidates for the post of Technician, Draughtsman and many more through an official job notification at its official website -- isro.gov.in . Those who want to work with the prestigious space agency will have to apply for the same on or before September 13. They must know that the application process can be done only through online mode. The details and information regarding posts and vacancies are given below. The direct link to the ISRO's official notification is also provided.

Direct link to ISRO Recruitment 2019 -- Official Notification

ISRO Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of posts:

Technician - 39 Posts

Draughtsman - 12 Posts

Technical Assistant - 35 Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For Technician-B - SSLC/SSC/Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant trade from NCVT.

For Draughtsman post - SSLC/SSC/Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Draughtsman Mechanical trade from NCVT.

For Technical Assistant - First Class Diploma of Engineering in the relevant department from a recognized State Board.

ISRO Recruitment 2019 | Age limit:

Candidates of age group 18 to 35 years can apply for the above-mentioned posts.

ISRO Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee:

Male and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for application, which is non-refundable. All Women candidates / Scheduled Castes (SC) I Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-serviceman EX-SMI and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

ISRO Recruitment 2019 | Salary:

Technician-B - Rs 21,700 + DA

Draughtsman-B - Rs 21,700 + DA

Technical Assistant - Rs 44,900 + DA