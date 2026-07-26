Tej Pratap Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody after arrest during NEET paper leak protest in Patna

Patna:

Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JSJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, who backed protesting students over the alleged NEET paper leak during the Bihar Bandh in Patna, has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. Patna Police arrested Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son from a mall near Dak Bungalow Chauraha on Saturday evening and took him to Digha Police Station. He was produced before a judicial magistrate late at night, who remanded him to judicial custody. Following the court's order, Tej Pratap Yadav was sent to Beur Central Jail, where he will remain in judicial custody for the next 14 days.

The action comes after violent clashes erupted between police and protesters in Patna on Saturday during the Bihar Bandh, called by several opposition parties and social organisations over the alleged NEET paper leak and the recent police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, vandalised and toppled police vehicles during the protest in Patna, prompting police mobilisation across the affected areas. Pradhan stepped down following student protests over the NEET paper leak.

Tej Pratap joined protesting students

Yadav joined protesters on the streets during the Bihar Bandh called in support of students agitating over the alleged NEET paper leak. He visited Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna to express solidarity with the protesting students before being detained by the police. An FIR was subsequently registered against the JSJD chief at Gandhi Maidan Police Station.

Speaking during his detention, Tej Pratap backed the protesting students and urged the government to address their concerns. "The children's demands are legitimate. The government must fulfil their demands, and we stand firmly with them. I am ready to lay down my life for the students and youth," Yadav told reporters.

Bail plea to be filed on Monday

Tej Pratap Yadav's lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said a bail petition will be filed on Monday seeking his release. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav's supporters accused the Patna Police of withholding information about his whereabouts and failing to disclose the charges under which he was being detained following his arrest.

Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) Bankipur by-election candidate Veena Manvi said, "We have not been given a reason for the arrest. Some people are saying that those who went to the protest during the day were arrested. I don't think that was a crime. And now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, the matter has cooled down. So what is the reason?"

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