Image Source : TRIBUNE Can't spell 'sattelite' but Pakistan's science minister gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan-2

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has given yet another example of his extraordinary wisdom in the field of science and technology.

Chaudhry was up all night watching India achieve greatness in space and as soon as ISRO lost communication with its lander Vikram, he jumped out of his bed and caught hold of his phone in a bid to troll India.

Can't spell 'sattelite' but Pakistan's science minister gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan-2

Little did Chaudhry know that his limited sense of science and extremely poor adaptation of technology would mean that even in a day and age where auto-correct typos make sure that people don't make silly spelling mistakes, Pakistan's science and technology minister would spell 'Satellite' as 'Sattelite'.

Image Source : TWITTER Can't spell 'sattelite' but Pakistan's science minister gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan-2

Actually, the secret to Fawad's brilliance is that this man never studied science in his life. He is a 'lawyer' by profession (or so the people say so). This shows how cabinet ministers are chosen in Pakistan.

When Imran Khan made Fawad Chaudhry the S&T minister in his cabinet the whole country trolled him and asked how a lawyer would run the science and technology department of a country.

Image Source : FACEBOOK Can't spell 'sattelite' but Pakistan's science minister gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan-2

In a talk show, Chaudhry said the Hubble Space Telescope was sent into space by Pakistan’s part-time space agency Suparco, instead of NASA.

Ladies and gentlemen, after Rs 55 per kilometer helicopter ride, here are the new pearls of wisdom by our Einsteinonian minister of Science and Technology His Excellency Fawad Chaudhry claiming to have Hubble Telescope sent into the orbit. pic.twitter.com/Yg3F2C2EIW — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) May 6, 2019

As a matter of fact, every few months Chaudhry needs a reality check. Years of being in Pakistan's puppet political horizon, Chaudhry understands a different meaning of the word 'launchpads'.

He needs to understand that there are launchpads in Pakistan who launch terrorists into India. while Launchpads in India are launching moon orbiters and space shuttles.

Facebook

Also, he needs to understand that countries who live on the loans given to them by IMF and the World Bank, countries who are on the verge of being blacklisted by the terror watchdog FATF, have no right to call other countries 'poor'.

Also Read | Cheer up! Chandrayaan-2 is already a BIG success

Also Read | Chandrayaan-2: World reacts as ISRO's plan goes off script, loses contact with Vikram lander | Live