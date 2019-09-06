Chandrayaan-2: World reacts to India's historical lunar touchdown tonight | Live

Image Source : FILE Chandrayaan-2 Reactions: World reacts to India's historical lunar touchdown | Live Updates

The day of reckoning is finally here. India will finally make it to a place where no other country had before her. After tonight, the south-pole of the moon will no longer be known as an unexplored territory. Sometime after midnight, Chandrayaan-2's moon lander Vikram will attempt to land on the moon. The process of landing on the moon is complicated and has multiple factors in play. However, ISRO scientists are calm and confident about the successful landing c of hard work and persistence that has gone into Chandrayaan-2.

The world has taken notice of India's feat. Several international space agencies and scientists have congratulated India since Chandrayaan-2 was first launched. Now, as the mission reaches its climax, the world has its one eyes set on India's historic Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Here are the live reactions as they flow in from around the world

