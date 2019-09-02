Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Bomb threat to Pondy Minister's houses turns out to be hoax

The anonymous call was traced to a man who was believed to be of unsound mind, they said.

Puducherry Published on: September 02, 2019 16:55 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

 A bomb threat to the houses of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy here on Sunday turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The anonymous call was traced to a man who was believed to be of unsound mind, they said.

The call, made to the Gorimedu police station in the morning, said the Minister's houses in the town and at Pannithittu village would be blown up.

Police along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs checked the two houses, but found no explosives.

Investigations showed the person who made the call was a resident of a village in the Villupuram district of neighbouring Tamilnadu and was of unsound mind, police said.

Security has, however, been stepped up at the residences of the Minister, they said, adding further investigation was on.

Speaking to reporters, Kandasamy said he does not know anyone who would pose such a threat.

